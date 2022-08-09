SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,809 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

