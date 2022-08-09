Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $301.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $801,449,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

