Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $801,449,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 336,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

