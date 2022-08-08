Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $551.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.75 and its 200-day moving average is $561.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

