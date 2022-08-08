SP Asset Management Buys 754 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
