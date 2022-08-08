SP Asset Management Buys 754 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.