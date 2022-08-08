Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 36,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of D opened at $82.57 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.