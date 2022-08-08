Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 66,501 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 4.9 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

