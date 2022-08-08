Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

