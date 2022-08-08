Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

