Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.