The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.11. The stock has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

