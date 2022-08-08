Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

