Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

