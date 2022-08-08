PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.11. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

