Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $101.20 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

