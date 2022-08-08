Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.