Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,959 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NYSE DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

