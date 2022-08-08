Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.21.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $284.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

