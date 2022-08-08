Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.