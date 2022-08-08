Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $262.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

