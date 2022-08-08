Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.