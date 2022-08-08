SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $896,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.
Insider Activity
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
