Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

EMR opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

