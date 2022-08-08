Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

