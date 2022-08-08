BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.42. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

