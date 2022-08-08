M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $345.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

