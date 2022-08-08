Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

HCA opened at $212.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

