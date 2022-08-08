Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 10,295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,614.2% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

