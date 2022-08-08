Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

