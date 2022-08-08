Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,272 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $310.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.