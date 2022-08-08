Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $301.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $303.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

