SP Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

