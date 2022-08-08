Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,594 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $301.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.65.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

