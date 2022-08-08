Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

WM opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

