Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

