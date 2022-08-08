Banco Santander S.A. Has $408,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.30 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

