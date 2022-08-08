Forsta AP Fonden Sells 49,600 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

