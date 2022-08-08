Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

