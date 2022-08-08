Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 580 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $234.89 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

