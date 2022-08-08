W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

NYSE GWW opened at $556.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $556.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

