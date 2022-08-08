Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 162 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 690,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

