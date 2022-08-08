Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

