Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Shares of MRNA opened at $186.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

