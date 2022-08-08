Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10. The company has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

