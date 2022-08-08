The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

