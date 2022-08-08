Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,878 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

