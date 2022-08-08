Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

