Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 599 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $374.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

