The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

