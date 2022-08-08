Lake Street Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.44 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.